Bottom Row (Left to Right): Co-Captains, Brooklinn Penning and Ashleigh McKim

Second Row (Left to Right)- Jacy Covington, Camryn Runnels and Emma Martin

Third Row (Left to Right)- Lauren Neal, Addi Harvey, Kaylee Jo Oliver, Molleigh Fults and JJ Bass

Top Row (Left to Right)- Madison Fenley, Brylea Scott, Ke'Maria Wilson, Stormy Runnels, Leah Watson (Mascot) and Luke Hernandez