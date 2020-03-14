Britt of the Garrison Varsity Bulldogs Shuts Out Mt Enterprise

Britt King shut down Mt Enterprise, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Garrison to a 16-0 victory on Friday. Garrison got on the board in the first inning when King homered on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs. Garrison put up eight runs in the third inning. Garrison’s offense in the inning came from walks by Chace Rodriguez and Andrew Slowikowski, singles by Tristen Adkison and Chase Tinsley, an error on a ball put in play by Adkison, and a double by Alex Slowikowski. One bright spot for Mt Enterprise was a single by Green in the second inning. King earned the victory on the hill for Garrison. He lasted four innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking zero. Jackson took the loss for Mt Enterprise. He went one inning, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out one.

Denby started the game for Mt Enterprise. He allowed two hits and seven runs over one inning. Garrison hit one home run on the day. King went deep in the first inning. Tyler Spivey, King, Tinsley, Rodriguez, Slowikowski, and Adkison each managed one hit to lead the Bulldogs. Garrison stole 14 bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Slowikowski led the way with four.