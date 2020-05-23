Home
  • Article Image Alt Text

CITY OF TIMPSON: Job Oppurtunity

Sat, 05/23/2020 - 6:00am Ourtown1
City of Timpson

City of Timpson

Public Works Position

The City of Timpson is currently seeking candidates

 to fill up to 2 full-time positions in the Public Works Dept.

A complete job description and application can be found

at the City’s website:  www.cityoftimpson.com/employment or pick up an application at

Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob St. Timpson, TX 75975.

Closing Date:  Applications accepted until position is filled.

 

The City of Timpson is an Equal Opportunity Employer

 

 

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media