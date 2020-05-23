CITY OF TIMPSON: Job Oppurtunity
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 6:00am Ourtown1
City of Timpson
Public Works Position
The City of Timpson is currently seeking candidates
to fill up to 2 full-time positions in the Public Works Dept.
A complete job description and application can be found
at the City’s website: www.cityoftimpson.com/employment or pick up an application at
Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob St. Timpson, TX 75975.
Closing Date: Applications accepted until position is filled.
The City of Timpson is an Equal Opportunity Employer