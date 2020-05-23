CITY OF TIMPSON: Job Oppurtunity

City of Timpson

Public Works Position

The City of Timpson is currently seeking candidates

to fill up to 2 full-time positions in the Public Works Dept.

A complete job description and application can be found

at the City’s website: www.cityoftimpson.com/employment or pick up an application at

Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob St. Timpson, TX 75975.

Closing Date: Applications accepted until position is filled.

The City of Timpson is an Equal Opportunity Employer