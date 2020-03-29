TIMPSON: Shooting at MLK Park in Timpson on Saturday

On Saturday, 03/28/2020, at approximately 2:45, The Timpson Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Tenaha Police Department responded to a disturbance with “shots fired” at MLK Park and Park Street in the City of Timpson.

The Victim, identified as Kendall Davis, (19), from Timpson, TX was shot in the left leg, and was transported by the Timpson Volunteer Ambulance Service to Nacogdoches Medical Center and admitted, receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening wound.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Bobby Ray Williams Jr. (20), from Timpson, TX who was arrested by the Timpson Police Department and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony 1, Deadly Conduct, Felony 3, and Tampering with Evidence, Felony 3.

Also arrested was B’Sean Williams, (19), from Timpson, TX who was charged with Tampering with Evidence, Felony 3.

Case is ongoing with no further information at this time.