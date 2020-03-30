TENAHA: Press Release from Tenaha PD on stabbing incident Saturday, March 28, 2020

On Saturday, March 28, 2020, at approximately 4:55PM Tenaha Police Officers responded to the intersection of South Houston and Vine street regarding a report of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the yard of a residence suffering from a stab wound. Tenaha Police Officer began life saving skills on the victim until Paramedics arrived to render medical aid. Timpson Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with the situation as a large crowd of people had begun to gather and others began to fight. Once the scene was secured officers continued the investigation.

The victim was transported to LSU Health in Shreveport LA, by Life Air Rescue where he was treated and released. Three arrests were made in connection with incident Bobby Williams, Sr. Male Black 43 years of age charged with Aggravated Assault 22.02 (a)(2) F-2, Engaging Organized Criminal Activity 71.02 (b) F-2. Dezelle Williams Male Black 25 years of age, charged with Engaging Organized Criminal Activity 71.02 (b) F-2, Sadara Wilson, Male Black 27 years of age charged with Aggravated Assault 22.02 (a)(2) F-2, Engaging Organized Criminal Activity 71.02 (b) F-2. All were transported to the Shelby County jail where they were booked on the above charges.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident was not random in nature, as the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect. The victim has been identified as Brandon Horton, Male Black 32 years of age, a Tenaha resident.

It was learned that the motive for the physical encounter between the victim and the suspect is in retaliation of a previous altercation that occurred in Timpson, Texas where another individual received a gunshot wound, however the investigation is currently ongoing. Possible charges are pending due to further investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Tenaha Police Department at (936) 248-3831.