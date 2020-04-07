CITY OF TENAHA EXTENDING DISASTER DECLARATION AND NEW MEASURES
CITY OF TENAHA
RESOLUTION EXTENDING DISASTER DECLARATION, "STAY HOME - STAY SAFE" ORDER, CURFEW ORDER, AND INSTITUTING NEW EMERGENCY MEASURES
DUE TO A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)
WHEREAS, by declaration issued the 30th day of March 2020, the City of Tenaha declared a Local Disaster Due to Public Health Emergency for the City of Tenaha, Texas, and adopted a Stay Home - Stay Safe Order resulting from the imminent threat and possibility of exposure and spread of COVID-19, effective through April 6, 2020;
WHEREAS, on March 30, 2020, as part of its emergency management plan and disaster declaration, the City of Tenaha also ordered a curfew in effect from 9:00 p.m., CST, March 30, 2020, through 6:00 a.m., CST, April 7, 2020;
Section 418.108(b) authorizes this Resolution to extend such a local declaration of a state of disaster;
WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 121.003 of the Health & Safety Code, and Section 418.108(g) of the Texas Government Code, a.mayor may control ingress to and egress from a disaster area under the City's furisdidion and authority, and may control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises in that area;
WHEREAS, within the City of Tenaha and surrounding areas there are very few essential businesses from which persons may purchase essential items such as food and related supplies, which under current circumstances results in those businesses being relatively crowded for purposes of preventing or slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus;
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF TENAHA, TEXAS:
SECTION 2. That the following additional emergency measures are in addition to those adopted in the City of Tenaha Stay Home - Stay Safe Order and other applicable federal, state or county orders , and are hereby adopted by the City of Tenaha, for "High-Risk Essential Businesses," which includes:
- convenience stores
- gas stations
- variety stores (such as dollar retail stores that sell a wide range of inexpensive household goods)
- retail stores
- pharmacies
- hardware stores
- banks
Emergency Maximum Occupancy of High-Risk Essential Businesses. All High-Risk Essential Businesses are limited to a maximum of ten (10) patrons and five (5) employees inside the building during any time the business is open to the public. This "emergency maximum occupancy rate" shall be posted in a conspicuous place near the entrance to the building, and enough staff shall be posted at or near the store entrances and exits to enforce this requirement. Patrons accompanied by children under the age of twelve (12) or disabled persons requiring assistance from the patron count collectively as one (1) patron. To the extent lines form outside to enter the building, all such persons must abide by social distancing requirements of at least six (6) feet apart. Employees may consider any person failing to follow this order, after warning, as trespassing under existing trespass laws and may contact law enforcement.
- Compliance. Everyone is asked to comply with this order voluntarily, but, pursuant to Section 418.173 of the Texas Government Code, a person who knowingly fails to comply with this order commits an offense punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000.00 or confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days. Additionally, this Order authorizes the use of any other lawfully available enforcement tools.
- Cleanliness. All High-Risk Essential Businesses shall make hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, or soap and water along with paper towels, readily available to patrons and employees inside the building. Employees shall regularly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces, including check-out areas, shopping carts,
- Encouragement of Other Measures. Notwithstanding any other provision of current Orders, all businesses are encouraged to operate through curbside pickup, delivery, remotely, or any other method that does not involve a customer entering its building, provided that the business takes all reasonable steps to ensure a consistent six-fool distance between persons.
SECTION 3. The continuation and extension of the afore-mentioned disaster declaration, Stay Home-Stay Safe Order, Curfew Order, and the new emergency measures in Section 2 above, is hereby made by the City Council of the City of Tenaha on this the 6th day of April 2020, such continuation and extension to remain effective from this date until terminated by further action of the City Council of Tenaha, Texas.
SECTION 4. This Resolution shall become effective immediately after passage.