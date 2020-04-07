CITY OF TENAHA EXTENDING DISASTER DECLARATION AND NEW MEASURES

CITY OF TENAHA

RESOLUTION EXTENDING DISASTER DECLARATION, "STAY HOME - STAY SAFE" ORDER, CURFEW ORDER, AND INSTITUTING NEW EMERGENCY MEASURES

DUE TO A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

WHEREAS, by declaration issued the 30th day of March 2020, the City of Tenaha declared a Local Disaster Due to Public Health Emergency for the City of Tenaha, Texas, and adopted a Stay Home - Stay Safe Order resulting from the imminent threat and possibility of exposure and spread of COVID-19, effective through April 6, 2020;

WHEREAS, on March 30, 2020, as part of its emergency management plan and disaster declaration, the City of Tenaha also ordered a curfew in effect from 9:00 p.m., CST, March 30, 2020, through 6:00 a.m., CST, April 7, 2020;

WHEREAS, Section 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code provides that a local state of disaster may not be continued for a period in excess of seven

days without the consent of the governing body of the political subdivision, and Section 418.108(b) authorizes this Resolution to extend such a local declaration of a state of disaster; ·

WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 121.003 of the Health & Safety Code, and Section 418.108(g) of the Texas Government Code, a.mayor may control ingress to and egress from a disaster area under the City's furisdidion and authority, and may control the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises in that area;

WHEREAS, within the City of Tenaha and surrounding areas there are very few essential businesses from which persons may purchase essential items such as food and related supplies, which under current circumstances results in those businesses being relatively crowded for purposes of preventing or slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus;



WHEREAS, extraordinary measures are necessary to prevent or slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in order to protect and promote the public health, safety and welfare of residents of the City of Tenaha, such as limiting the number of patrons inside a building of an essential business;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF TENAHA, TEXAS: