Timpson Native, Joshua Tipton, Candidate for Constable Precinct 5, Shelby County in Upcoming Election, Asks for Your Vote

East Texas Press had the privilege of visiting with Joshua Tipton, candidate for Constable Precinct 5, Shelby County, which is the Timpson area. Josh is a native of Timpson, coming from a long line of the Bush and Tipton families. Josh is part of the seventh generation of the Bush family. The Bush’s were one of the four original families that settled in the Corinth community, coming to the area by wagon. Grandson of Tip and Beth Tipton, Josh went to Timpson High School before going on to Kilgore Police Academy, graduating the academy in 2008.

Josh says that growing up here, he was heavily influenced by past constables, C.W. Milford and Stanley Burgay, both known for setting a standard for what the citizens living in Precinct 5 expect of their constable. Josh’s goal is to build on that same foundation and continue to uphold those same standards. In Josh’s own words, “Being born and raised here, I know what the people expect out of their Constable. I am ready to be that for my hometown.”

Josh and his wife, Lindsey, are raising their own children in Timpson. Josh and Lindsey have two boys, Hayden and Hunter, and two girls, Brylee and Jaycee. Josh’s family are members of First Baptist Church in Timpson. Josh has been a part of FBC since he was old enough to be in the nursery there on Sunday mornings. When Josh is not working, he stays busy with his family, children’s sporting events, and rodeoing. Josh’s own family is his encouragement and drive to help the young people if need be, and the overall pleasure of being able to make a difference in his community.

Currently working as Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy, Josh is able to make these differences in the community today. Since 2009, Josh has been working at Shelby County and Rusk County’s Sheriff’s Office. Before being assigned to the SWAT team, Josh worked patrol. Josh is passionate about his police work and being able to protect and serve in Shelby County. Josh said, “I know most of the people that live here, and I know the geographical area. I am proud to work for God fearing folks and to help keep our schools safe.”

When asked what Josh sees as some of the issues the community faces and what he would do to make those things better, Josh says, “I will be ready and available 24/7. If you call, I will show up or return your call. I will be visible around our little town and on our rural roads to deter possible criminal activity”.

Josh asks for your vote for Constable of Precinct 5, Shelby County in the upcoming election. Josh invites you to the political forum being held on February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Timpson Fire Hall.

Early voting will begin Tuesday, February 18th, through Friday, February 28th. Hours will be weekdays 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. There will also be weekend voting, which will be Saturday, February 22nd, from 10::00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 23rd, from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Due to the construction on the Center square, Early Voting for the upcoming Primary Election will be moved to the Center Community House, 423 San Augustine St. in Center.

By Chad Pate, East Texas Press