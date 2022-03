Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH, 2022

NULL, ANTHONY SHAUN – 37 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ FAILURE TO APPEAR/ POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

EASON, RONALD WILLIAM, III – 26 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ SURETY TO SURRENDER/ ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WAXLER, OWEN CURTIS – 35 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ FAILURE TO APPEAR/ ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MATLOCK, LISA ANN – 51 – ARRESTED BY TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER BRANDON NORMAN – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1ST, 2022

SNEED, CHARLETTA OLETA – 29 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOYCE WILDER – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$100 <$750. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON $1,000 OWENS SURETY BOND.

WILSON, RYAN ALEXANDER – 19 – ARRESTED BY TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER ERIK RAMIREZ – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/ FALSE REPORT TO PEACE OFFICER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SHADWICK, JAMES DWIGHT – 38 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/ FALSE REPORT TO PEACE OFFICER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WALKER, AUSTEN LYNN – 23 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ BENCH WARRANT/ CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500 <$30K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02, 2022

LEGGETT, PAMELA ANN – 41 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO COMMITMENT SENTENCE/COMMITMENT/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1-B>=1G<4G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HIGHTOWER, JUDITH VICTORIA – 48 - ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO JAIL COMMITMENT/COMMITMENT SENTENCE/ POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1-B>=1G<4G AND COMMITMENT SENTENCE/MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HIGHTOWER, BERDETTE WAYNE – 50 - ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: COMMITMENT SENTENCE/MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CAMPOS, JULIO REYES, JR – 52 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATOR JAMES FERRIS – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1-B>=1G<4G, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID, EXPIRED REGISTRATION AND FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.