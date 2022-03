Shelby County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022

COPELAND, MARY KATHLEEN – 42 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY JOYCE WILDER – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/THEFT OF PROPERTY >= $2,500 < $30,000 ENHANCED IF AT TRIAL. RELEASED ON A $7,500 FAST ACTION SURETY BOND.

ROBERTS, LOREE DALE – 53 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY QUADE DAVIS – CHARGE: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.