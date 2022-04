Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, APRIL 18, 2022

WHALEY, CAS – 30 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY TOREY MCLEMORE – CHARGE: TAIL LAMPS REQUIRED. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

HIPP, MARC CYRUS – 41 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19, 2022

REEVES, JOHNATHAN ANTIONE – 27 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO HARRISON COUNTY WARRANT/PROBATION VIOLATION/UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

RIDEAUX, LENA IRENE – 25 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROBERT DUNCAN – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/THEFT PROPERTY >=$100<$750 (X 2). SUBJECT RELEASED ON TWO $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BONDS.

COX, JEFFERY ERIN – 52 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROBERT DUNCAN – CHARGE: THEFT PROPERTY >=$100<$750. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PARMLEY, CRYSTAL RENA – 31 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SCOTT JONES – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.