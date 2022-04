Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022

ROGERS, JOHN RANDALL – 48 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PG1/1-B<1G, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/MOTION TO REVOKE/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE, UNSAFE SPEED AND FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WHITE-CLINE, LISA RENEE – 39 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY JOYCE WILDER – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$2,500 < $30,000 AND THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$100 < $750. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ZUNIGA, PABLO JUAQUIN – 41 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER KALEB BULLOCK – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/ OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12TH, 2022

CHAMPION. LARRY DELANEY – 45 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY CONSTABLE CHARLES BLUE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ MOTION TO REVOKE/ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (3X). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JONES, JAVAQUECE JARDE LASHELLE – 24 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/ BOND FORFEITURE/ FAILURE TO APPEAR/ THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$100<$750 (X2). SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON (X2) $3,000 OWENS SURETY BONDS.

DAVIS, BRITTANY MORGAN – 24 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER ANDREW WILLIAMSON – CHARGES: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750, ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY, RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SMITH, COREY JOSEPH – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CORPORAL RANDY PAYNE – CHARGE: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.