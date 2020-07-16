UPDATE: MISSING PERSON HAS BEEN FOUND: Missing from the Camp Pirtle Boy Scout Camp in Gary, Texas

UPDATE

PRESS RELEASE

On Thursday, July 16, 2020 at approximately 9:45 a.m. Panola County deputies discovered Robert Maxim Mayfield on FM 10, approximately 4 miles from the Camp Pirtle Boy Scout Camp where he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon. A tip from a citizen who observed him enter the roadway from under the Murvaul creek bridge led to his discovery. We want to thank all of the Camp Pirtle staff who diligently helped search for Mr. Mayfield, as well as Texas Rangers service from both Longview and Lufkin, the Texas Department of Corrections who provided canine search teams throughout the night and this morning, and certainly the citizens who helped spread the word of this missing man.

Sheriff Kevin Lake

ORIGINAL STORY

PRESS RELEASE

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a camp staff member who was not accounted for at the Camp Pirtle Boy Scout Camp on FM 1970 in the Gary area. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Robert Maxim Mayfield, age 26 of Tyler, had not been seen since approximately 2:00 a.m. the same date. Mayfield was last seen wearing gray shorts, either a blue or gray t-shirt, black framed glasses, and unknown shoes. His belongings appeared to be packed in order to leave, but was left in his tent. He takes prescription medications and he took all of his medications with him. He does not have a vehicle and has not contacted any family or friends that we are aware of at this time. Camp staff had searched the camp grounds for several hours prior to notifying authorities. If anyone traveling the area during this time frame observed or gave a ride to someone matching this description, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.