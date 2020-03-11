PRESS RELEASE: Drowning victim located by divers at Lake Murvaul

PRESS RELEASE

On Tuesday evening at approximately 9:10 p.m. Panola County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call reporting a possible missing person/drowning victim on the south side of Lake Murvaul. The caller indicated that her husband was last seen fishing from their pier about 3 hours earlier, but she was now unable to locate him. Panola County deputies, Constable Murff, and Texas Game Wardens all responded to the scene. A search was conducted for approximately 5 hours, but was suspended until daylight. At daybreak on Wednesday morning, the search resumed and at approximately 9:50 a.m., divers from the DeSoto Parish Fire District located the victim near the fishing pier he was last observed on. The name of the victim remains withheld at this time until full family notification can be made.

Sheriff Kevin Lake