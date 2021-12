Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Reports

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2021

SMITH, CHARLES EDWARD – 61 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY GILLIE, STEPHEN – CHARGES: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON (X4), UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

THOMPSON, LAKEDRIAN LAKEITH – 23 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY PAYNE, RANDY – CHARGE: GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUMINUM/BRONZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2021

DONALD, JAMES CURTIS – 28 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: BURGLARY OF BUILDING. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SAPALARAN, KAYLA RENEE – 27 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: BURGLARY OF BUILDING. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BOWMAN, CHRISTIAN ROGER – 39 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO COMMITMENT SENTENCE/COMMITMENT/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2021

KRUEBBE, BRIAN PAUL – 42 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION WITH THREE PRIOR CONVICTIONS AND RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

EPHRAIM, NEOSHA RENEE – 20 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT LOGAN HARRIS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.