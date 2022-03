Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, MARCH 14, 2022

COOPER, BLAKE DONOVAN – 30 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/FAILURE TO APPEAR/ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INTENTIONALLY/KNOWINGLY/RECKLESSLY/CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE, FAILURE TO APPEAR/ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INTENTIONALLY/KNOWINGLY/RECKLESSLY/CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE AND FAILURE TO APPEAR/ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON 3X $1,000 PERSONAL RECOGNIZE BONDS.

OGREN, JAMES HOWARD – 36 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY CHADD GRAY– CHARGE: DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WILLIAMS, CLAYTON JAY – 47 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY CHADD GRAY – CHARGE: NOT SECURED BY SEAT BELT – PASSENGER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15, 2022

NO ARRESTS.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022

BARNES, CHASE – 38 - ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER KALEB BULLOCK – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.