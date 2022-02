Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

ROSS, JOHN RUSSELL, JR. – 31 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/ MOTION TO REVOKE/ POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G, OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER BIAS/ PREJUDICE WITH 2 OR MORE PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS, AND HARASSMENT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DENBY, CODY WAYNE – 31 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: ROBBERY, AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ZAMORA, KEVIN JACOB – 31 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: ASSAULT FAMILY/ HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/ CIRCULATION, FAILURE TO APPEAR/ ASSAULT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

LOUT, JONATHAN BLAKE – 42 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANTS/ CRIMINAL TRESPASS, BURGLARY OF COIN OPERATED/ COLLECTION MACHINE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION/ BURGLARY OF COIN OPERATED/ COLLECTION MACHINE, MOTION TO REVOKE PROBATION/ BURGLARY OF COIN OPERATED/ COLLECTION MACHINE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JOHNSON, TIMOTHY PAUL – 41 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/ PAROLE/ POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BENNETT, JUSTIN EARL – 42 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANTS/ MURDER, PAROLE/ ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MOSS, DONALD WAYNE – 30 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGE: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=4G <200G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WHITAKER, ZENAS MONTRE – 29 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANTS/ AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSUALT DATE/ FAMILY/ HOUSE WITH WEAPON, TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/ HOUSEHOLD, FALSE STATEMENT TO PAROLE OFFICER/ SPECIAL INVESTIGATOR/ LAW ENFORCEMENT EMPLOYEE, CORRECTIONAL OFFICER, THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$2,500<$30,000, FAILURE TO APPEAR/ POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUG, FAILURE TO APPEAR/ ASSAULT, ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL/ CIVIL COMMUNICATIONS FACILITY, AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING, ASSAULT FAMILY/ HOUSEHOLD MEMBER PREVIOUS CONVICTION IAT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SEQUERA, ANGEL – 21 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANTS/ CAPITAL MURDER BY TERRORISTIC THREAT/ OTHER FELONY, FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT, CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROISTIC THREAT/ OTHER FELONY, AGGRAVATED ROBBERY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ROBERTS, BRANDON DAMARCUS – 23 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT, BURGLARY OF HABITATION INTEND SEXUAL OFFENCE, TAMPER FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR, PAROLE VIOLATION/ ROBBERY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

NALE, RENO TYLER – 23 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT DAVID FITTS – CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

RELTERIA MARCO ANTONIO – 28 – ARRESTED BY TEXAS DEPARTMENT SAFETY TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO ANGELINA COUNTY WARRANT/ CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED DUE TO OVERCROWDING IN ANGELINA COUNTY.