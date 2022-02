Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 07, 2022

NO ARREST TO REPORT.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 08, 2022

LEMOINE, TIFFANY MICHELLE – 30 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROBERT DUNCAN – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1>=1G<4G. SUBJECT RELEASED ON BOND REINSTATED.

GOTHARD, JAMES AVERY – 59 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/MOTION TO REVOKE/POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1<1G AND VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION/POSSESSION MARIJUANA <2OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.