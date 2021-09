Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 03, 2021

JACKSON, JOSHUA LEE – 35 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY MARTINEZ, JESUS – CHARGE: FAILURE TO APPEAR/ OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CARDONA-PALOMINO, JUAN – 33 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF FIELDS, SARAH – CHARGE: THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$750<$2,500. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $750 ATTORNEY BOND.

FORSYTHE, KENNETH CLAYTON – 38- ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY MOJICA, RICHARD – CHARGE: BURGLARY OF BUILDING. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.