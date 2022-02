Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 2022

HILL, WILLIAM MATHEW– 27 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY GILLIE, STEPHEN – CHARGE: EXPIRED REGISTRATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST, 2022

ADAMS, LYDIA NICHOLE – 40 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT JAMES PATTERSON – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ALLISON, JAKERION LEKEITH – 25 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGE: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.