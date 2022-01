Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, JANUARY 10, 2022

MILLER, MICHAEL DAVID – 49 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SERGEANT TABITHA MARTINEZ – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $5,000 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

ROBINSON, CHESTER LEE, III – 47 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROBERT DUNCAN – CHARGES: DROVE ON WRONG SIDE (DIVIDED HIGHWAY) AND VIOLATE DRIVER’S LICENSE RESTRICTION B. SUBJECT RELEASED ON TWO $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BONDS.

DIAZ, JUAN JOSE JR. – 19 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SCOTT JONES – CHARGE: POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.