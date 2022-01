Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 05, 2022

CURRY, JAMES EDMOND – 34 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY QUADE DAVIS – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1B>=4G<200G. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $5,000 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

LEWING, MELVIN RAY – 30 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID. SUBJECT RELEASED ON TIME TO PAY (X 2).

REYNOLDS, BAYLEIGH JEWELL – 24 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOREY MCLEMORE – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1B<1G. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $3,500 FAST ACTION BOND.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 06, 2022

HUNTER, TAYLOR SHANE – 23 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT BRANDON CEVIK – CHARGE: BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JONES, DEIRDRE DANIELLE – 41 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/THEFT PROPERTY>=$1,500<$20K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PENA, MICHELLE CHRISTIANA – 37 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY GREGG ALMEIDA – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD. SUBJECT RELEASED ON BOND REINSTATED.

ANDREWS, DANIEL LEE – 32 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER VENESIA SIGLER – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.