Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, JANUARY 3RD, 2022

ARMSTRONG, JORDON RASHAAD – 27 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CHRISTOPHER HANSEN – CHARGE: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY A FELON. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $7,500.00 SURETY BOND.

WILBURN, ROGER EUGENE – 53 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: FAILURE TO APPEAR/BURGLARY OF BUILDING. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CLAY, JENNIFER NICOLE – 37 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTY SERGEANT TABITHA MARTINEZ – CHARGES: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750.00. GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$2,500.00<$30,000.

SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $500.00 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND AND A $2,500.00 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

SMITH, LISA LANE – 43 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SERGEANT TABITHA MARTINEZ – CHARGES: FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PG 1>=4G<200G AND MTAG/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PG 1>=1G<4G SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

LOCKRIDGE, ROBERT ANTHONY DANTREL—29—ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE—CHARGES: PURSUANT TO RUSK COUNTY/ CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT HELD WITH NO BOND. SUBJECT STILL IN CUSTODY.