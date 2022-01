Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2021

BENEFIELD, RICHARD – 52 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ENDSLEY, RONNIE – CHARGE: GRAND JURY INDICTMENT /THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$2,500<$30K/ GRAND JURY INDICTMENT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31TH, 2021

PARKER, WESLEY RYAN – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PEREZ-CAMACHO, LESLIE NICOLE – 42 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT – SERGEANT COREY MIMS – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/CRIMINAL TRESPASS; PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 1ST, 2022

HUNTER, MATTHEW PHILLIP – 27 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT - OFFICER SHELLY AVERY – CHARGE: FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUG. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

LAUXMAN, WILLIAM GARRETT – 33 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY JEFFERY MARTIN – CHARGE: CRUELTY NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMAL: KILL/POISON/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.