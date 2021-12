Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2021

LEARY, JOKEVION ZAJUAN – 23 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO SHELBY COUNTY WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

GOSSETT, BILLY JOE – 37 – ARRESTED BY - CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER LOGAN HARRIS – CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021

BRUNER, JORDEN MITCHELL – 25 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/MOTION TO REVOKE/ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT AND VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PG 3<28G CONTROLLED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DAVIS, REGINALD DERRELL – 44 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTY QUADE DAVIS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATE.