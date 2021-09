THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 02, 2021

JENKINS, WESLEY ISSIAC – 33 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGES: EVADING ARREST/DETENTION WITH A VEHICLE AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/FAILURE TO APPEAR/BURGLARY OF BUILDING (X 2) AND FAILURE TO APPEAR/UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.