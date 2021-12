Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021

COX, AMBER DAWN – 43 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TOREY MCLEMORE – CHARGE: EVADING ARREST/DETENTION WITH A VEHICLE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BUFFIN, JOSHUA OBRIAN – 31 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER MICHAEL NEAL – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT RELEASED ON DISMISSED CHARGE.

MARQUEZ-DE SALAS, MARIA LUISA – 45 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY BRANT SHRELL – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON. SUBJECT RELEASED ON BOND REINSTATED.

ESTES, NICOLAS DYLAN – 23 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRISTOPHER HANSEN – CHARGES: POSSESSION DANGEROUS DRUG AND POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.