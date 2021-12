Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2021

GRAY, BRON QUIVIUS BRONSHAY – 00 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ENDSLEY, RONNIE – CHARGE: M-TAG/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PG1 >=1G<4G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2021

GOOCH, SAMANTHA JEAN – 28 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTY GILLIE, STEPHEN – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1-B <1G , POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 3 < 28G , AND POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUG. SUBJECT NO LONGER IN CUSTODY.

HARTLESS, TANALYN LYNN – 47 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER COMMANDER, CHANCE. CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TILLEY-SCALES, AVERY KWASI – 25 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY NAGLE, JOSH. THEFT OF FIREARM (X25), BURGLARY OF HABITATION, EVADING ARREST DETENTION, UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CORTINAS, DIOSELENA JOSALEN – 20 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY DAVIS, QUADE. CHARGES: THEFT OF FIREARM (X25), BURGLARY OF HABITATION, EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2021

WESSON, DONALD RAY – 58 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY MALONE, CALAHAN. CHARGE: BURGLARY OF VEHICLES. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.