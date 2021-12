TUESDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2021

HOPKINS, ANITA JO – 50 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ENDSLEY, RONNIE – CHARGE: MTR/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1<1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SINGLETARY, LAURA DIANE – 40 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY GILLIE, STEPHEN CHARGE: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.