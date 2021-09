Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021

HIGHTOWER, JUDITH VICTORIA – 47 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER ANDREW WILLIAMSON – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=1G<4G, MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K, BOND FORFEITURE/ ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HIGHTOWER, BERDETTE WAYNE – 50 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER ANDREW WILLIAMSON – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1>=1G<4G, MONEY LAUNDERING >=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WATSON, JAMES ALLEN – 47 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 <1G, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID, EXPIRED REGISTRATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.