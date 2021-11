Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021

ODOM, STACEY DARRON – 56 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRISTOPHER HANSEN – CHARGE: POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

GIBBS, MITCHELL LANE – 22 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER JOEY PACE – CHARGES: NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE, FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, EXPIRED REGISTRATION AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/HUNTING PROVISIONS VIOLATION (X 2). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CHOATE, JOHN JOSEPH – 69 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER ZACK MCBRIDE – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WITH OPEN CONTAINER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.