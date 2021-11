Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2021

STURHAN, ALI RAE – 34 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JASON GRADBERG – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO JOHNSON COUNTY WARRANT/BOND FORFEITURE/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1<1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ALLEN, ZYAN CALEB – 25 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2 AND 3 CHARLES BLUE – CHARGES: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFORMATION, RESIS ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT, POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1-B <1G AND EVADING ARREST/DETENTION WITH VEHICLE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PRIDGEN, CHAD DOUGLAS – 55 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2 AND 3 JEREMY NAGLE – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO AUSTIN PAROLE WARRANT/PAROLE VIOLATION/HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WESTER, DAVID ADAM – 42 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO COMMITMENT SENTENCE/COMMITMENT/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.