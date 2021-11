Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

WILLIAMS, KIARA SHUNQUESE – 30 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGES: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT AND SILENT ABUSIVE CALLS TO 911 SERVICE. SUBJECT RELEASED ON ONE $1,500 OWENS BOND AND ONE $750 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

PRICE, STEVEN EARL – 27 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BLOOD ALCOHOL CONTENT >-0.15. SUBJECT RELEASED ON ONE $4,000 OWENS BOND.

REYNOLDS, PAULA KATHLEEN – 60 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO COMMITMENT SENTENCE/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1<1G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HERNANDEZ-MELITON, JAIME – 30 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CORPORAL JESUS MARTINEZ – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1<1G AND POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.