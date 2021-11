Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021

PRUDEN, JEREMIAH PATRICK- 27 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY HAYNIE, CHANCE CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH, 2021

BURNS, ROBIN NICOLE – 39 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY DAVIS, QUADE. CHARGE: BF/FTA/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

STEVENS, HENRY SHANNON - 50 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY GILLIE, STEPHEN. CHARGE: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ROGERS, TIMOTHY GARLAND - 49 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY GILLIE,

STEPHEN. CHARGE: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.