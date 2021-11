Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021

STANFORD, TIFFANY LEANN – 26 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER LOGAN HARRIS – CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT RELEASED PER JUDGES ORDER.

WHITESIDE, CHRIS ALDEN – 18 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SCOTT JONES – CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE (X 2). SUBJECT RELEASED ON TWO $2,000 FAST ACTION BONDS.

CUELLAR, SAMUEL GENE – 42 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO AUSTIN PAROLE WARRANT/PAROLE VIOLATION/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1>=1G<4G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CLEPPER, JASON BLAKE – 33 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1>=4G<200G, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE, PURSUANT TO HARRIS COUNTY WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1B>=4G<200G, PURSUANT TO ARKANSAS PAROLE WARRANTS/PAROLE VIOLATION/UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON, PAROLE VIOLATION/THEFT PROPERTY >=$1,500<$20K, PAROLE VIOLATION/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1>=1G<4G AND PAROLE VIOLATION/MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1<1G (X 3). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WILLIAMS, KIARA SHUNQUESE – 30 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SCOTT JONES – CHARGE: DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.