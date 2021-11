Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021

KELLY, MARLON LATWAINE – 25 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/MURDER (X 2). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SWAIN, MATTHEW RAY – 18 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JASON GRADBERG – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

FIELDS, JOEY BRENT – 37 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE AND INTERFERE WITH EMERGENCY CALL. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.