Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 09, 2021

GUILLORY, JOSEPH LEE – 45 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/ MOTION TO REVOKE/BURGLARY OF A HABITATION, MOTION TO REVOKE/UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE, AND MOTION TO REVOKE/ POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAIN IN CUSTODY.

CURBOW, KATHERN BROADWAY – 53 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CPL. RANDY PAYNE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PG 1 >=1G<4G, FRAUD USE/POSSESSION IDENTITY INFO # ITEMS 10<50 ELDER, MOTION TO REVOKE/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$1,500<$20K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.