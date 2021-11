Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 06, 2021

STANLEY, MARK WESLEY – 38 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERRIF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE LESS THAN ONE GRAM; PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO ONE GRAM LESS THAN FOUR GRAMS; PURUSANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION DANGEROUS DRUG; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 07, 2021

BRACEY, ERIC VAN – 63 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER VENESIA SIGLER – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO UINTA COUNTY WYOMING WARRANTS/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND RECKLESS DRIVING. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BAILEY, ANTHONY CALEB – 35 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRISTOPHER HANSEN – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1>=4G<200G AND UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. SUBJECT RELEASED ON ONE $20,000 AND ONE $5,000 FAST ACTION BONDS.

KIRKLAND, DANNY LEWIS – 50 - ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRISTOPHER HANSEN – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1>=1G<4G AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT RELEASED ONE TWO $10,000 FAST ACTION BONDS.

BUSH, JAMES JASON – 43 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRISTOPHER HANSEN – CHARGES: UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$100<$750. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.