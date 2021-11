Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 02, 2021

THOMAS, THERESA LYNN – 45 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGE: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1/1-B>=4G<200G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ANDING, ROY EDWARD – 40 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

TANNER, CHRISTI SMITH – 46 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DETENTION DEPUTY CHRISTINA LYLES – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/FRAUD USE/POSSESSION IDENTIFYING INFORMATION NUMBER ITEMS <5 ELDERLY(26A). SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $10,000 OWENS BOND.