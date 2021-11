Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 01, 2021

WILLIAMS, HILAN DESHUN – 29 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM AND GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT RELEASED ON ONE $500 AND ONE $5,000 OWENS BONDS.

RAINS, ANTHONY – 30 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROBERT DUNCAN – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO CIBOLA COUNTY NEW MEXICO WARRANTS/FAILURE TO APPEAR/UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE (X 2), FAILURE TO APPEAR/INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY (X 2) AND FAILURE TO APPEAR/BURGLARY OF HABITATION (X 2). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.