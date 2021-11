Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2021

STRAIN, JUSTIN TERMAN – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ENDSLEY, RONNIE – CHARGES: GRAND JURY INDICTMENT /ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PENA, MICHELLE CHRISTINA – 37 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF FIELDS, SARAH – CHARGE: BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR /HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2021

HANSON, DAVID DEWAYNE – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/ UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.