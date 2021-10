Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2021

BENNETT, MATTHEW THOMAS – 39 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE - DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY - CHARGE: THEFT OF PROPERTY>=$750<$2,500. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WILLIAMS, CLAYTON JAY – 46 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE - DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY - CHARGE: THEFT OF FIREARM. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BOSNALL, BAILEY COLT – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – CORPORAL JESUS MARTINEZ – CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS LESS THAN SEVEN HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS, ASSAULT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.