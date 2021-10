Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2021

JENKINS, WESLEY ISSIAC – 34 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGES: FAILURE TO APPEAR/ EVADING ARREST/DETENTION WITH A VEHICLE AND CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PELLUM, JOHN MICHAEL – 61 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY – CHARGE: BOND FORFEITURE/FAILURE TO APPEAR/ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $3,000 SURETY BOND.

LUSTIG, JAMES BRANDON – 43 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY— CHARGE: FAILURE TO APPEAR/ATTEMPT TO COMMIT BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

REED, CATHY JANE – 45 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY GRADBERG, JASON – CHARGE: CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ISHEE, JAMES BRANDON – 38 ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JARED BAILEY – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.