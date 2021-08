Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021

RICHARDSON, LATYSHA DESIREE – 25 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSH NAGLE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/FAILURE TO APPEAR/BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR/INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY AND FAILURE TO APPEAR/TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DORFELD, STEVEN GEORGE – 27 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT BRANDON CEVIK – CHARGES: EVADING ARREST/DETENTION, PUBLIC INTOXICATION AND PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/DUTY ON STRICKING FIXTURE/HIGHWAY LANDSCAPE >=$200. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021

ALEXANDER, DARRELL DEWAYNE – 42 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2>=4G<400G, POSSESSION MARIJUANA >2OZ<=4OZ AND UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON. SUBJECT RELEASED ON ONE $10,000 AND TWO $3,000 FAST ACTION BONDS.

WILLIAMS, BRANDON RAMONE – 31 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR BRACK LAGRONE – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021

JUAREZ, JONATHAN – 25 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRIS HANSEN – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 >=1G<4G AND POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT RELEASED ON ONE $7,500 AND ONE $750 FAST ACTION BONDS.

DEVEREAUX, JERRY DWAYNE – 31 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SCOTT JONES – CHARGE: THEFT OF FIREARM. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $5,000 OWENS BOND.

BELL, CARTELL DEON – 29 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SCOTT JONES – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 2 >=4G<400G AND POSSESSION MARIJUANA < 2 OZ. SUBJECT RELEASED ON ONE $7,500 AND ONE $1,500 OWENS BONDS.

CIPOLETTA, VANONA JEAN – 57 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER SHELLY AVERY – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.