Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2021

LEWING, MELVIN RAY – 40 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CORPORAL RANDY PAYNE - CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/FAILURE TO APPEAR/SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY, FAILURE TO APPEAR/EVADING ARREST/DETENTION WITH VEHICLE AND FAILURE TO APPEAR/BURGLARY OF BUILDING. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HUGHES, NATHAN SCOTT – 40 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/BURGLARY OF HABITATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER DALE – 39 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY ROBERT DUNCAN – CHARGE: UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CARR, DANA MARIE – 22 – ARRESTED BY - CHARGES: POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.