Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2021

WILSON, WILLIAM JOEL – 46 – ARRESTED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER. CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED SECOND. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HATCHETT, KENNY, III – 17 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER PATTERSON, JAMES. CHARGES: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JONES, LATOSHA MAE – 40 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY DAVIS, QUADE. CHARGES: EVADING ARREST/DET W/VEH, RECKLESS DRIVING. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

POPE, DAVID DEWAYN – 43 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY DAVIS, QUADE. CHARGE: RECKLESS DRIVING. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

FLEMING, JOEL B. – 48 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER WILLIAMSON, ANDREW. CHARGE: VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION/ INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INTENT BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17TH, 2021

RUSSELL, JORDAN GERALD – 20 – ARRESTED BY TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY TROOPER ZACH MCBRIDE – CHARGE: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/ OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $1,500 FAST ACTION SURETY BOND.

KIRKLAND, BODIE TODD – 34 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT JAMES PATTERSON – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $1,500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

HARRIS, MONTERIO DEWAYNE – 29 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT DAVID FITTS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ TERRORISTIC THREAT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

JEFFERSON, MARCUS DEANTHON – 37 – ARRESTED BY TATUM POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER BOBBY JONES – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PARKER, WESLEY RYAN – 30 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY MCLEMORE, TOREY – CHARGE: ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY