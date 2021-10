Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021

HURON, JOSEPH CHANCE – 45 - ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY SAMFORD, JACOB – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON TIME TO PAY.

ROYBAL, ZACARI JAMES – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY DAVIS, QUADE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJURY, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$100<$750. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HUGHES, NATHAN SCOTT – 30 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY TOREY MCCLEMORE - CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/BURGLARY OF VEHICLES, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.