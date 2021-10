Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021

DAVIS, TIFFANY DAWN – 34 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE LESS THAN ONE GRAM. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

LILLY, KRISTEN DARIUS – 22 – ARRESTED BY - PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON (X 7). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SIMS, LATRAVIAN VANCHAN – 36 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CHRISTOPHER HANSEN – CHARGE: ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.