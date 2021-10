Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2021

LUNCEFORD, MISTY MECHELL – 47 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT – SERGEANT JAMES PATTERSON – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DUKES, JERRY WAYNE – 68 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/BURGLARY OF VEHICLES. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HUDSON, JOE COY – 39 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – INVESTIGATOR CHADD GRAY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/THEFT OF PROPERTY GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS LESS THAN THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BURNS, JEREMY WAYNE – 32 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/THEFT OF PROPERTY GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO TWENTY THOUSAND DOLLARS LESS THAN ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO ONE GRAM LESS THAN FOUR GRAMS, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

COX, ANGELIA KAY – 50 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY JACOB SAMFORD – CHARGES: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO FOUR GRAMS LESS THAN TWO HUNDRED GRAMS, POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP TWO LESS THAN ONE GRAM, POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP THREE LESS THAN TWENTY EIGHT GRAMS, UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.