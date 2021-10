Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021

WILLIAMS, TYNERIO MARQUIS – 21 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY – CHARGE: SURETY TO SURRENDER/THEFT OF FIREARM. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON $2,500 GRAVES SURETY BOND.

PARKER, HANNAH ELISABETH – 26 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDSLEY – CHARGES: GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ BURGLARY OF BUILDING, GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUMINUM/ BRONZE/ COPPER/ BRASS<$20K. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ANDING, ROY EDWARD – 40 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATOR CHADD GRAY – CHARGE: THEFT OF PROPERTY >=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED $3,500 GRAVES SURETY BOND.

BRIDGES, BRANDY RENEA – 45 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES: FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF A OF ANOTHER X2. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WILLIAMS, BRITNEY NICOLE – 33 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SERGEANT TABITHA MARTINEZ – CHARGE: THEFT OF PROPERTY>$100<$750. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.