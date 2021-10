Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 08, 2021

FINCHER, ZACHARI JAKE – 28 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$100<$750, THEFT PROPERTY>=$750<$2,500, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF>=$750<$2,500. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SHOULDERS, ANTONIO – 27 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGE: ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 09, 2021

BRIAN, JESSE JAMES – 35 – ARRESTED BY – DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY STATE TROOPER CHANCE COMMANDER – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

RYE, DAMIAN BLAKE – 27 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JEFFREY MARTIN – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE, RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT AND POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TRUSLEY, GERMAINE JOSE – 34 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATOR DANIEL JONES – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.